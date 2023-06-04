The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okorie further commended Tinubu on his choice of appointments and prayed for more wisdom to achieve national development.

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments.
South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments.

Recommended articles

The National Vice-President, South East of the group, Okorie Okorie in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, described Gbajabiamila as “an outstanding speaker” who brought quality leadership to the ninth National Assembly.

He also described Akume as a good leader, who had served in different capacities in moving the nation forward.

“May I on behalf of the Executive Council and members of NYO South-East zone, congratulate Gbajabiamila on his meritorious appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also congratulate Akume, the former governor of Benue on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” he stated.

Okorie further commended Tinubu on his choice of appointments and prayed for more wisdom to achieve national development.

“We wish to emphasise that the choice of Tinubu in appointing Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff and Akume as SGF is a well thought-out one.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to call on both appointees to be upright in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

He said the youth would continue to pray for them and “will continue to give our support and solidarity.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

30 killed as armed men invade Sokoto community

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

NDLEA destroys 3 tons of skunk in Edo forest, seizes 76.9kg Canadian Loud

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

Attack on Yahaya Bello’s convoy political, Natasha alleges

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

NDLEA recovers 390kg illicit drugs in 4 states in 5 days

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Cleric admonishes Nigerians on post-election healing

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

Ohanaeze asks Igbo lawmakers to apply discretion in voting NASS leaders

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

You owe Jonathan, Obi, Okonjo-Iweala apology - Peterside tells 2012 subsidy removal critics

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

NNPC announces new nationwide fuel prices, effective immediately

Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo. [Punch]

Nigerians react as Tinubu’s daughter declares self as Iyaloja General of Nigeria

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]

Tinubu clarifies his statement on subsidy as petrol price rises to ₦600 per litre

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office on May 29 after eight years [Presidency]

Buhari confers national honours on Emefiele, Remi Tinubu, Terry Waya, others