South-East group congratulates Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointments.

The National Vice-President, South East of the group, Okorie Okorie in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, described Gbajabiamila as “an outstanding speaker” who brought quality leadership to the ninth National Assembly.

He also described Akume as a good leader, who had served in different capacities in moving the nation forward.

“May I on behalf of the Executive Council and members of NYO South-East zone, congratulate Gbajabiamila on his meritorious appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We also congratulate Akume, the former governor of Benue on his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation,” he stated.

Okorie further commended Tinubu on his choice of appointments and prayed for more wisdom to achieve national development.

“We wish to emphasise that the choice of Tinubu in appointing Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff and Akume as SGF is a well thought-out one.

“We, therefore, use this opportunity to call on both appointees to be upright in the discharge of their duties,” he said.