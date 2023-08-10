South-East govs resolve to decisively fight insecurity in region

The forum made the declaration in a communique issued at the end of its first meeting in Enugu on Thursday after inauguration of the new administrations.

The communique read by the new Chairman of the forum and Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, said that the perpetrators and their sponsors were criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators.

Uzodimma said upon arrest of those criminals, they would be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the governors from the five states were present at the meeting including Prof Charles Soludo of Anambra, Alex Otti of Abia, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi and the host governor, Peter Mbah of Enugu.

It was also the first meeting since the emergence of Gov. Uzodimma as the Chairman, Southeast Governors Forum.

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in our region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate agitators,” he said.

He added that the forum firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively in the region in partnership with the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

The governor added that the forum resolved to hold a security and economic summit on a date to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT