South East calls for criminal justice reform in Nigeria

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, who spoke on Wednesday in Abakaliki at the opening of Special Policy Summit on Criminal Justice Reforms and Presentation of Model State Correctional Service law, decried the way justice is being delayed.

Nwifuru said the five-day summit, organised by the South East zone was apt to build and create possible avenue and bill for model state correctional service for the citizens.

”A smooth and effective system of criminal justice administration is fundamental to the maintenance of law and order in any given society.

”The Nigerian criminal justice system is, however, as archaic and dysfunctional as it is unfit for the attainment of basic goals of criminal justice system of the 21st century.

”Many of our laws have provisions which are outdated and in most cases anachronistic so that lawyers cash in on the loopholes to engage in dilatory tactics, hence, rendering it difficult to bring criminal cases to brisk close,” the Governor stated.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, in his remarks commended South East for organising the programme and called for collaborative efforts to move the nation forward.

”It is particularly heartwarming that the Chief Law Officers in the South East have set a noble pace with this initiative of promoting criminal justice administration in Nigeria,” he stated.

”It is not in doubt that an effective and efficient justice system is a panacea for peace, stability and economic growth and development.

”Consequently, it is critical to continue to take necessary steps to promote access to justice and rule of law within our respective spheres of authority,” he added.

The Minister urged relevant stakeholders and authorities in the region to continue to support measures to ensure effective implementation of their various roles under the administration of Criminal Justice Laws and improve them through appropriate legislative amendments.

Ben Odoh, the Ebonyi Commissioner for Justice, also stressed the need for total justice reform, not only in Ebonyi but across Nigeria.

Odoh stated that about 90 per cent of inmates are fake and called for adoption of modern correctional service.