Some of my colleagues have received ₦2m recess 'token' - Senator Ningi

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawmaker confirmed that senators are being given recess allowances as revealed by Akpabio.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Ningi, a Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Bauchi central senatorial district, disclosed this while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Recall Akpabio, in a clip that went viral, was heard telling senators to expect a "token" to enable them to enjoy their recess.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly,” The Senate president said just as the lawmakers finished the ministerial screening.

Having realised that the session was being televised live, Akpabio immediately withdrew the comment, but that won't stop the flurry of criticisms that have trailed the revelation since then.

Commenting on the development, Ningi confirmed that some lawmakers have gotten an allowance as earlier hinted.

“Nothing has come to my account yet. I heard that some people got ₦2m but for me, nothing yet. Hopefully [I would get], when they tidy up things,” he said.

The senator, however, faulted Akpabio's remarks, which he described as unprecedented.

“Some of these things, if they happen, you don’t broadcast it the way he did.

“I think it is a huge embarrassment to the Senate President as a person and to the institution of the National Assembly. The Senate President should have gone further to say what the allowances are for. How did he come about the allowances? Who gave the allowances? Is it part of the remuneration?” he asked.

The Bauchi lawmaker admitted that people's anger over the comment is justified, adding that he also finds it “difficult to take” just like many Nigerians.

“I don’t know what 2m would do for a holiday. I find it very difficult to understand what this money is for,” Ningi noted.

