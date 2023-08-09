ADVERTISEMENT
Akpabio mistakenly announces senators’ ‘holiday allowance’ during plenary

Bayo Wahab

It is not clear how much was sent to each lawmaker as holiday allowance as Akpabio did not disclose the amount before he realised his gaffe.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]

Akpabio probably forgot that the plenary was being televised when he made the statement.

He said, “As soon as Senator Umahi takes his oath of office, we shall rearrange the office of the leadership.”

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly.”

When his colleagues alerted him that the plenary session was being recorded, the Senate President withdrew his statement about the token sent to them for their holiday.

“I withdraw that statement,” he said. “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” he added.

This is coming at a time Nigerians are calling on the Federal Government to reduce the costs of governance in solidarity with the people who bear the brunt of the government’s policy on fuel subsidy.

The removal of the fuel subsidy in May has led to an increase in the pump price of petroleum from ₦185 to over ₦500 per litre.

Meanwhile, Akpabio’s gaffe has become a topic on social media as Nigerians wonder why the political leaders want the masses to sacrifice for the betterment of the country while they spend the country’s resources without caution.

