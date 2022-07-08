Soludo sanctions Task Force officer who assaulted Odumeje

Soludo who disclosed this in a statement obtained by newsmen, promised that such will never repeat itself.

“Let me sincerely appreciate ndị Anambra for understanding with us as we take audacious steps towards making our Homeland Liveable and Prosperous. On this journey, imperfect steps will be taken, emotions will run wild and opinions will grow thick,” the Governor said.

“What is pertinent to note is that we shall remain undaunted, correct our imperfections, strive to put our emotions in check and aggregate opinions that are in the interest of our overall good.

“Yesterday’s outing has evoked emotions, not against the decision of government, but the imperfect and unprofessional manner with which one of the task force members discharged his lawful duty. This is highly regretted, and would never happen again. I have instructed that the task force personnel involved in the manhandling of Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere (Odumeje) be treated in accordance with the rules of public conduct which he roundly failed to uphold.

“We will continue to work to actualize the mandate you have given to us. Nothing short of the best outcomes is guaranteed. On behalf of the government and good people of Anambra State, I condemn the assault, and further ask for your continued support in the fight to restore the dignity of Onitsha, and indeed the totality of our Homeland.”

Pulse had reported that security operatives assaulted controversial man of God, Prophet Odumeje, while his church building was being pulled down by men of the Anambra Task Force.

It is believed that the state government had in March marked the Church, Grace And Power Prophetic Ministry in Onitsha for demolition.