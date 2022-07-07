Odumeje manhandled as Anambra Task Force demolishes his church

It is believed that the state government had in March marked the Church, Grace And Power Prophetic Ministry in Onitsha for demolition.

The government claimed the church was built on a drainage channel.

It would be recalled that a day after he was sworn-in, Governor Chukwuma Soludo visited a slum in Onitsha and pledged to sanitize the area by ensuring the drainages are free.

Odumeje’s church was among the buildings marked for demolition for obstructing the free flow of water.

But when officials of the state task force started demolishing the marked properties on Thursday, the prophet reportedly attempted to stop them from touching his church.

This according to Daily Trust drew the ire of the security men who accompanied the demolition team.

In a video trending on social media, Odumeje was seen being manhandled by some security men as some of the slapped him several times.

He was, thereafter, dragged away from the demolition area while one of the officers tried to calm him down.

The video has generated mixed reactions on social media as many Nigerians condemned the maltreatment of the cleric by the security operatives.

However, Chief Press Secretary to Anambra State governor, Mr Christian Aburime, said property owners in the area, where the demolition exercise was carried out had been given quit notice since April.

He said, “Following the expiration of the more than two weeks notice beginning from April 2022 served on developers and building owners who built several illegal structures along the waterway in Fegge and environs within Onitsha, Anambra state government has begun demolition of such structures.

“The exercise which is being carried out by a joint government task force, commenced the exercise from Bida Road by Modebe Avenue, Fegge Onitsha. The affected buildings include Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministries, shops and other perimeter fences.”