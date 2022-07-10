Soludo, Peter Obi felicitate Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

The Anambra governor in a statement by Mr Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, urged Muslims to use the occasion to reflect on the state of the nation and live in peace with one another.

He urged the Muslims to emulate the righteousness and virtues of Prophet Muhammad, adding that the essence of the celebration was to offer sacrifice, express and extend love to one another.

According to him, let the teaching of humility and love of the Eid-el-Kabir define your relationship with fellow Muslims and other citizens.

“Love is central for God’s mercies and blessings to flourish. Let us learn to love and accommodate one another.

“I urge you not to lose hope in the country, irrespective of the security and economic challenges in the country,” he said.

In Obi’s message by his Senior Media Aide, Mr Valentine Obieyem, encouraged Muslims to continue to preach peace and unity as such required for the growth of the country.

“The celebration was a reminder of the need for sincere love for one another and to pursue lasting peace and unity.

“The season is another opportunity to pray in a special way, as the country is passing through severe challenges and needed divine intervention to overcome,” he said.

Obi urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but renew their zeal in working toward building a new and more productive nation for all.