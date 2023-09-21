ADVERTISEMENT
Soludo announces free, compulsory education from nursery to JSS 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:@AnambraNewMedia]
Soludo announced the policy at Premier Primary School, Obosi, Idemili North Council Area, on Thursday.

He said that his administration was passionate about actualising an all-inclusive education.

He said that no child within the school age; from nursery to JSS 3, should be charged school fees or any other fees to acquire education in the state.

“The aim is to go back to the basics when education was used as the equalizer, such that children from poor and rich backgrounds will attend the same school and compete favourably.

“Children of school age will no longer be deprived of access to quality education.

“Education from nursery to JSS is free and compulsory in the state.

“This will increase the access of children to basic education and to ensure the fullest development of personality, talents, mental and physical abilities of our children.

“We will not look kindly on anyone who fails to comply with the above pronouncement,” he said.

The governor further said that massive infrastructure development would start in all government-owned schools in the coming weeks.

According to him, the community schools will be upgraded to smart schools in line with the vision of imparting skilful and sustainable education.

Soludo said that machinery would be put in place to ensure the effective implementation of smart schools in the state.

