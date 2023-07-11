Soludo awards scholarship to Anambra student with real highest UTME score

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Christian Aburime, Soludo’s Press Secretary on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Umeh scored 360 out of 400. Soludo congratulated the remarkable student on making the state proud with her exceptional performance.

“The governor has announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

“The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soludo wished Umeh continued success in her future academic pursuits, and encouraged other young Anambra students all over to be inspired by Umeh’s outstanding performance.