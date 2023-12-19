Sokoto Police confirm bandits' attack, 1 dead, 6 abducted in Tursa village
The assailants entered the village, set ablaze a room and claimed the life of one person.
ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command’s spokesperson, informed journalists in Sokoto that the incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. Rufa’I explained that the assailants entered the village, set ablaze a room and claimed the life of one person.
“Two motorcycles were also burnt during the attack, and six individuals were abducted, with an undisclosed number of cows rustled,” he added.
The spokesman assured that the State Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama, has ordered a manhunt for the suspected criminals.
