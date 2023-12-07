ADVERTISEMENT
Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor’s office

News Agency Of Nigeria

Installation of solar-powered street lights on 44 roads within Sokoto metropolis would also be executed at the cost of ₦1.9 billion.

Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu [Punch]
The approval was part of other contracts awarded at a sum of ₦19 billion.

Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Bello Danchadi, told newsmen in Sokoto at the end of the weekly cabinet meeting that the contracts were in fulfillment of campaign promises made by the governor.

He said the cabinet also approved the construction of 47 cluster roads at Tudun Wada and Unguwar Rogo areas of Sokoto metropolis at the cost of ₦8.9 billion.

He said the contract for the construction and rehabilitation of township roads at Runjin Sambo area was also awarded at the cost of ₦2.1 billion and that of Bidinga Road at the cost of ₦816.2 million.

The commissioner added that other contracts awarded were for the reconstruction of Lodge and Force Avenue Roads, Kalambaina, Roul-Mairuwa, and Tsohuwar Kasuwa roundabouts at about ₦800 million.

Danchadi said the contract for the construction of Gande-Silame rural road was awarded at the cost of ₦2.2 billion.

The commissioner said also that the cabinet set aside the revocation order made by the previous administration on the construction of Gidan Salanke Housing Estate and the company had been remobilised to the site.

Sokoto Govt to buy ₦1.1bn vehicles for governor's office

