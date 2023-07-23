ADVERTISEMENT
Sit-at-home: Go about your normal businesses, Enugu govt urges residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onyia further reiterated that the illegal sit-at-home order was totally at odds with the Igbo spirit of industry, hard work, enterprise, productivity and creativity.

IPOB’s sit-at-home order cripples socio-economic activities in Awka. [NTA]
The government directs resumption of normal activities on Monday and threatened to sanction civil servants, schools, markets, and others that observe the illegal IPOB order.

Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to the State Government, gave the directive in a statement he signed on Saturday in Enugu.

He said, “The Enugu State Government wishes to remind the good people and residents of the state that the ban on the illegal Monday sit-at-home order remains effective.

“In view of this, civil servants, schools, markets, financial institutions, business premises, and others, are hereby directed to resume normal activities on Monday.”

He added that the state government had restated its resolve to apply sanctions against defaulters of its cancellation of the illegal order.

“Markets that fail to open to customers on Monday shall be shut down indefinitely and shops in the markets that close on Monday shall be sealed and re-allocated to those eager to do business in the state.

“Government extends the same warning of sanctions against schools, financial institutions, shopping malls, department stores, business premises, and others that may defy its directive,” he said

“Therefore, general public is urged to go about their normal daily activities as adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and property,” he advised.

