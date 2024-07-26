Shun protest, consider alternative measures - CAN appeals to Nigerians

The Association also recommended that government should be given more time to address these pressing concerns.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said that this period should be used to explore other legal avenues that would not easily give hoodlums the opportunity to hijack the exercise.

“Dialogue, petitions, and town hall meetings are viable options that can yield positive results without the risk of disorder.

“CAN stands in solidarity with the citizens of our great nation during these challenging times of economic hardship and pervasive hunger.

“We recognise and deeply empathise with the pain, anger, and frustration that many of our fellow Nigerians are experiencing.

“The cries of the people underscore the severe difficulties faced daily as families struggle to afford basic necessities and sustain their livelihoods.

“As we navigate this period of crisis, it is imperative to uphold the constitutional rights of every Nigerian to peacefully protest and express their grievances.

“The right to assemble and voice discontent is a cornerstone of our democracy and must be protected and respected by all,” he said.

Okoh further explained that the anxiety related to the impending protests was heightening, especially given the volatile experiences in countries like Kenya and Pakistan.

“We must also draw from our recent history. The ENDSARS and RevolutionNow protests, though rooted in genuine grievances, were marred by tragic incidents where miscreants hijacked the process.

“This led to widespread looting, destruction of properties, and unfortunate loss of lives.

“These experiences have shown us that mass demonstrations can quickly degenerate into chaos if not properly managed and coordinated,” he said.

The CAN president further called on the government to cut the cost of governance and expedite its efforts to alleviate the hardships in the land.

He explained that the opulent lifestyle of political officeholders must be addressed to demonstrate the sincerity of those in government to improve the living conditions of the people.

“Likewise, it is imperative that the government implements the newly approved national minimum wage to provide immediate relief to struggling families.

“We also call on the government to expedite its efforts to alleviate the hardships in the land.

“There is an urgent need for more refined and effective policies that address the root causes of the economic challenges we face.

“The government must deepen its consultations with stakeholders, including religious leaders, to create a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to problem-solving.

