Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown

Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown

This was made known to newsmen by a top member of the Shiite sect, Sheikh Abdullahi Zango.

  • Published:
Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown play

Shiites demand the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky, who has been in custody since December 2015 despite court orders that he should be freed

(AFP/File)

The Shiite sect has revealed that the number of those who died in the recent clash with soldiers has increased to 47.

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the group released the names of over 30 people who they alleged were killed during the clash.

Speaking to Daily Post, a top member of the Shiite sect, Sheikh Abdullahi Zango also revealed that 1,000 members are yet to be accounted for.

Zango said “I want to inform you that on Saturday, 3 November, 2018 Imrana Abdullahi, who is receiving treatment at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada due to injuries he sustained from the attack of the Military and the Police has pass away. This brings the number of the people killed by the Military and Police to 47.

“Moreover, presently 106 followers of Sheikh Zakzaky are receiving treatment of injuries at various hospitals in Abuja. Presently, more than Eight Million Naira has been spent in treating causalities and there is need for additional Twenty Five Million Naira to attend to other causalities.

“Likewise, more than 1,000 people got missing, 156 were detained by the Police in various prison.

“We thank the public for their objective responses concerning illegal detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and we also need the support of everybody in ensuring the release of the Sheikh and his wife.”

ALSO READ: "We don't have rubber bullets", Army warns Shiite protesters

Shiites vs Army

The recent clash between the Shiite sect and the Army started on Saturday, October 27, 2018, and spilled into Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The Army authorities have accused the sect members several times of violence and public disturbance.

The group has been holding processions since their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015.

They have also vowed never to leave Abuja until El-Zakzaky is released.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Again, Federal Government meets NLC in Aso Rock over minimum wage strikebullet
2 Canada adopts new immigration policy that spells trouble for Nigerian...bullet
3 FG, NLC negotiation on minimum wage end in deadlockbullet

Related Articles

Shiite sect releases names of members allegedly killed by security personnel
US urges Nigeria to investigate clash between Shiite protesters and soldiers
Here is why Shiites keep clashing with soldiers and police officers
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week
Shiite protest: DHQ flays AI’s negative, false narratives
Nigerian Army uses Trump video to justify shooting, killing Shiite protesters
"We don't have rubber bullets", Army warns Shiite protesters

Local

Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
Court stops Kano Assembly from investigating Gov Ganduje
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
EFCC re-arraigns ex-Gov Ladoja over alleged N4.7bn fraud
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
APC wants security agencies to check illicit movement of cash following Atiku’s Dubai meeting
X
Advertisement