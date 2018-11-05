Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown

news

The Shiite sect has revealed that the number of those who died in the recent clash with soldiers has increased to 47.

On Sunday, November 4, 2018, the group released the names of over 30 people who they alleged were killed during the clash.

Speaking to Daily Post, a top member of the Shiite sect, Sheikh Abdullahi Zango also revealed that 1,000 members are yet to be accounted for.

Zango said “I want to inform you that on Saturday, 3 November, 2018 Imrana Abdullahi, who is receiving treatment at University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada due to injuries he sustained from the attack of the Military and the Police has pass away. This brings the number of the people killed by the Military and Police to 47.

“Moreover, presently 106 followers of Sheikh Zakzaky are receiving treatment of injuries at various hospitals in Abuja. Presently, more than Eight Million Naira has been spent in treating causalities and there is need for additional Twenty Five Million Naira to attend to other causalities.

“Likewise, more than 1,000 people got missing, 156 were detained by the Police in various prison.

“We thank the public for their objective responses concerning illegal detention of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and we also need the support of everybody in ensuring the release of the Sheikh and his wife.”

Shiites vs Army

The recent clash between the Shiite sect and the Army started on Saturday, October 27, 2018, and spilled into Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The Army authorities have accused the sect members several times of violence and public disturbance.

The group has been holding processions since their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky was arrested in 2015.