Shiites release names of members allegedly killed by soldiers

Shiite sect releases names of members allegedly killed by security personnel

Members of the sect were involved in clashes with the Army between Saturday, October 27, 2018 and Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Picture from the Northern Nigerian city of Kano shows protesters from the pro-Iranian Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) marching in the rain through the streets to press for the release of their leader Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife on November 5, 2016

(AFP)

The Shiite sect has released the names of its members allegedly killed by security operatives recently.

The Nigerian Army accused the group of inciting violence and attempting to steal weapons on transit.

Call for investigation

According to Daily Post, the Shiite sect called for a probe into the alleged killing of its members by the Army.

The group also said that some of its dead members have been buried, while family members have come to claim the rest.

Those killed during the clashes are:

1. Abdulaziz Ibrahim

2. Rabi’u Abdulwahab

3. Minka’ilu Shu’aibu

4. Muhammad Hussain

5. Abdu Dijana

6. Ukasha Dayyabu

7. Faru’q Ahmad Garba

8. Sulaima SK

9. Muhammad Soje

10. Fatima Yahaya Musa

11. Malam Abu Qasim

12. Surajo Adam

13. Ja’afar Yusuf

14. Saeed Adamu

15. Lawal Ibrahim

16. Kamal Muhammad Haruna

17. Al-Kasim Minka’il

18. Huzaifa Musa

19. Abdulaziz Haruna

20. Muhammad Sani Awwal

21. Zangina Muhammad Garba

22. Isma’il Shu’aibu Alramma

23. Aliuu Munnir

24. Hamisu Muhammad

25. Abbas Muhammad

26. Munnir Muhammad

27. Sa’id Zubairu

28. Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad

29. Umar Abdullahi

ALSO READ: Nigerian Army uses Trump video to justify shooting, killing Shiite protesters

30. Mansur Lawal

31. Umar Abdullahi Dogon Haris

32. Abubakar Dadda’u

33. Imrana Abdullahi

The former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on United Nations to investigate the alleged killings of Shiite sect members by the Army.

