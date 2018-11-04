Shiite sect releases names of members allegedly killed by security personnel

Members of the sect were involved in clashes with the Army between Saturday, October 27, 2018 and Tuesday, October 30, 2018.
The Nigerian Army accused the group of inciting violence and attempting to steal weapons on transit.
According to Daily Post, the Shiite sect called for a probe into the alleged killing of its members by the Army.
The group also said that some of its dead members have been buried, while family members have come to claim the rest.
Those killed during the clashes are:
1. Abdulaziz Ibrahim
2. Rabi’u Abdulwahab
3. Minka’ilu Shu’aibu
4. Muhammad Hussain
5. Abdu Dijana
6. Ukasha Dayyabu
7. Faru’q Ahmad Garba
8. Sulaima SK
9. Muhammad Soje
10. Fatima Yahaya Musa
11. Malam Abu Qasim
12. Surajo Adam
13. Ja’afar Yusuf
14. Saeed Adamu
15. Lawal Ibrahim
16. Kamal Muhammad Haruna
17. Al-Kasim Minka’il
18. Huzaifa Musa
19. Abdulaziz Haruna
20. Muhammad Sani Awwal
21. Zangina Muhammad Garba
22. Isma’il Shu’aibu Alramma
23. Aliuu Munnir
24. Hamisu Muhammad
25. Abbas Muhammad
26. Munnir Muhammad
27. Sa’id Zubairu
28. Abdullahi Sabo Muhammad
29. Umar Abdullahi
30. Mansur Lawal
31. Umar Abdullahi Dogon Haris
32. Abubakar Dadda’u
33. Imrana Abdullahi
The former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on United Nations to investigate the alleged killings of Shiite sect members by the Army.