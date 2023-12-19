Shettima pledges unwavering support for young entrepreneurs

Spokesman of the vice-president, Stanley Nkwocha, in a statement on Monday, said Shettima declared his support at the 5th Annual Under-30 CEOs Awards and Gala Night.

Represented by Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change, Office of the Vice-President, Shettima emphasised the crucial role young people play in shaping the nation’s future.

“We believe that none of you belongs to tomorrow, for we are a young nation by our demography, by our history, and by our pursuits.”

Shettima acknowledged his own inclusion among the “young” while affirming their rightful place at the decision-making table. While highlighting Nigeria’s median age of 19, he called it a “demographic dividend” ripe for investment. You are our inspiration to focus on cultivating a robust human capital.”

Shettima envisioned a future where young Nigerians rise to corporate heights, build billion-dollar empires, and inspire generations of entrepreneurs.

“This is a phase in the life of this nation where the drive for change must meet our commitment to creating an enabling environment.

“We are going to work with you because strategic governance isn’t just an interplay of diverse perspectives and synergy.

“It’s an investment in succession planning. This collaboration will bridge the gap between generations and sectors, fostering an exchange of ideas and ensuring that the best minds contribute to the nation’s progress.”

Shettima aligned the aspirations of young Nigerians with the vision of President Bola Tinubu saying “Our administration sees young Nigerians as harbingers of progress, the drivers of whatever reform we have set in place.

“This vision will be realised by creating an ecosystem that spawns ‘more Aliko Dangotes’ among you.

“Our vehicle to where we are headed isn’t just optimism. We are driven by our collective strategic thinking and commitment to putting it into practice.”

Shettima pointed to the resilience of Nigeria’s business landscape, boasting 23 billion-dollar enterprises even amidst the pandemic.

“Today, we take a step forward one more time to declare that we are here for business, literally,” he asserted.

He reassured the young entrepreneurs of the government’s support, saying “we will be here to give you your flowers, we will always celebrate your ascent up the ladder.