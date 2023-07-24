Shettima goes on international summits mission on behalf of Tinubu

In Rome, Vice President Shettima will be joining other global leaders for the inaugural Stocktaking Moment Summit themed "Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet, and Prosperity."

The summit is scheduled to take place from Monday, July 24, to Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

During the summit, the vice president will chair a crucial high-level session focused on "Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria."

As part of the agenda, he will also lead a side event addressing "Scaling up Multi Stakeholders Collaboration and Investment in the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria."

The event in Rome is being organised in collaboration with esteemed UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and the World Food Programme (WFP).

Additionally, the UN Food Systems Coordination Hub and the broader UN system will play vital roles in ensuring the summit's success.

From Italy to Russia

Following his engagements in Italy, Vice President Shettima will then travel to St. Petersburg to represent President Tinubu at the Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled from Wednesday, July 26, to Saturday, July 29.

In Russia, the vice president will join hands with other influential political and business leaders during the 2nd Russia–Africa Summit and Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.