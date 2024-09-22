Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications (Office of The Vice President), made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Tinubu had earlier directed the Vice-President to lead the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum.

This, according to the statement will enable the President to focus on addressing pressing domestic issues, including the recent devastating flood disaster.

Nkwocha said during the session, Shettima would deliver Nigeria’s national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines of the event, and engage in bilateral meetings.