Shettima departs Abuja for US to represent Tinubu at UNGA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Nkwocha said during the session, Shettima would deliver Nigeria’s national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines of the event, and engage in bilateral meetings.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media and Communications (Office of The Vice President), made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Tinubu had earlier directed the Vice-President to lead the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum.

This, according to the statement will enable the President to focus on addressing pressing domestic issues, including the recent devastating flood disaster.

He said that the high-level general debate with the theme, “Leaving no one behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” would take place from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28.

