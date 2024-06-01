She's incredible - US Consul General names Tems as favourite Nigerian artist

known as Tems, as his favourite among the plethora of Nigerian artists.

Steven disclosed this during a recent discussion with Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, known as Basketmouth when the latter visited the U.S. consulate in Lagos.

The diplomat opened up to Basketmouth about his favourite places, foods, and musicians in Nigeria.

When asked who his favourite artist was, Steven mentioned Tems whom he described as “incredible and one of the best.”

He stressed that though he has been opportune to meet several top Nigerian artists, the 'Essence' crooner remained his pick of the bunch.

The Consul General also named Tem's rendition of Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ featured in the Black Panther sequel as his favourite song by the musician.

“It’s got to be Tems. That voice, I’ve got a little bit of a crush. Just listening to her in Black Panther when she sings ‘No Woman, No Cry’… the Bob Marley cover. She’s incredible. She’s one of the best.

“I’ve met a bunch of them: Fireboy, Asake, Davido. I haven’t met Burna Boy, but they’re great guys. Wonderful people. I know Nigerian artists and can jam to them a little bit. But Tems is the one I can just tune in to any time,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Tems gears up for album release

The acclaimed Nigerian artist is set to captivate audiences worldwide with her highly-anticipated debut studio album, 'Born In The Wild'.

The, which is scheduled for release on June 7, 2024, under Since '93/RCA Records, promises to be a landmark moment in Tem's career.

Tems recently made her debut at the prestigious Coachella Music Festival, delivering a mesmerising performance that left audiences in awe as she whets fans appetite ahead of the release.

In anticipation of her debut album, Tems has treated fans to two new songs: 'Me & U' and 'Not An Angel.'