Bob Marley's Grandson teases remix of his hit single featuring Burna Boy

Adeayo Adebiyi

The Reggae music star YG Marley teased a remix of his hit single 'Praise Jah In The Moonlight' featuring Burna Boy.

The video clip that circulated online on May 28, 2024, captured YG Marley in a studio playing a snippet of Burna Boy's verse to excited associates.

YG Marley the son of Rohan Marley and hip-hop icon Lauren Hill gained mainstream success following the release of his single 'Praise Jah In The Moonlight' which has garnered over 283 million Spotify streams.

The music video has accumulated over 5 million views with the song positioning YG Marley to continue the Reggae legacy of the Marley family.

Since breaking into the Nigerian mainstream in 2012 with his hit single 'Like To Party' Burna Boy has consistently explored Dancehall and Reggae music. On his Grammy-nominated album 'I Told Them' released in 2023, Burna Boy collaborated with Byron Messia for the remix of his hit single 'Talibans'.

Burna Boy's appearance on the remix of YG Marley's 'Praise Jah In The Moonlight' has excited fans who expect the Grammy winner to continue his fine showing on Reggae & Dancehall,

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

