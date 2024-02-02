ADVERTISEMENT
US consul praises Akwa Ibom govt’s upgrade in education

News Agency Of Nigeria

In his remarks, Governor Eno disclosed that the school will be completed soon for the pupils to return to the classroom before the end of February.

Eno Umo [Vanguard]

Stevens conveyed the commendations shortly after undertaking a facility tour of the remodelled School, accompanied by the State Governor, Umo Eno, at Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

The Consul General, who was on a courtesy visit to the governor on Friday, observed that it was important to provide services, education and health care as well as take care of the next generation.

He said that it is important to see democracy working for the people of Akwa Ibom by creating opportunities for them to benefit from.

“The election that was held throughout Akwa Ibom State stood out.

“Congratulations on your election victory. The State is peaceful and delivering on the dividends of democracy,” he said.

