Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé

In the interview, Tems revealed she was sent an NDA by her team which she signed after she was invited to Los Angeles to work with Beyoncé.

“My team just messaged me like, ‘Yo, first of all, I have to send you something to sign. I was losing my mind. Like, What?!" she told New York Times' Culture Reporter Reggie Ugwu.

The result of Tems' studio time with Beyoncé is the single 'Move' which is one of the tracks on Beyoncé's Grammy-nominated album 'Renaissance'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Beyoncé, Tems has worked with other global superstars including Drake, Rihanna, and Future who featured her and Drake on his Grammy-winning 'Wait For U'.

In the interview, Tems talked about her upcoming debut LP 'Born In The Wild' which is expected to be released in June 2024. According to Tems, the album's recently released lead single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle session with her friends.

“It was just a state of bliss. Those are the moments that I love,” she told the New York Times about making music with her friends.

Pulse Nigeria

Tems recently performed a medley of the single with the eponymously titled album opener on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT