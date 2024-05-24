ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Tems shared the experience working with Beyoncé .

Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé [Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]
Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé [Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In the interview, Tems revealed she was sent an NDA by her team which she signed after she was invited to Los Angeles to work with Beyoncé.

“My team just messaged me like, ‘Yo, first of all, I have to send you something to sign. I was losing my mind. Like, What?!" she told New York Times' Culture Reporter Reggie Ugwu.

The result of Tems' studio time with Beyoncé is the single 'Move' which is one of the tracks on Beyoncé's Grammy-nominated album 'Renaissance'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aside from Beyoncé, Tems has worked with other global superstars including Drake, Rihanna, and Future who featured her and Drake on his Grammy-winning 'Wait For U'.

In the interview, Tems talked about her upcoming debut LP 'Born In The Wild' which is expected to be released in June 2024. According to Tems, the album's recently released lead single 'Love Me Jeje' started as a freestyle session with her friends.

“It was just a state of bliss. Those are the moments that I love,” she told the New York Times about making music with her friends.

Tems performs 'Love Me Jeje' at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tems performs 'Love Me Jeje' at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Pulse Nigeria

Tems recently performed a medley of the single with the eponymously titled album opener on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are eagerly awaiting Tems' debut LP which she described as a collection of the many experiences that contributed to who she is now.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who is passionate about the development and documentation of Nigerian music and pop culture.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé

Tems reveals she signed an NDA before working with Beyoncé

Jide Awobona calls out director Abiodun Jimoh for making him lose weight for a role

Jide Awobona calls out director Abiodun Jimoh for making him lose weight for a role

ID Cabasa releases exciting 'Olufunmi' remake featuring Joeboy, Boj, Fireboy

ID Cabasa releases exciting 'Olufunmi' remake featuring Joeboy, Boj, Fireboy

Queen & Lord Lamba's child custody hearing adjourned over his absence in court

Queen & Lord Lamba's child custody hearing adjourned over his absence in court

Tearful Phyna drags BBN organisers over refusal to pay ₦100m worth of prize

Tearful Phyna drags BBN organisers over refusal to pay ₦100m worth of prize

Cassie breaks silence on viral video that shows Diddy beating her

Cassie breaks silence on viral video that shows Diddy beating her

Banky W elated after undergoing 4th successful surgery for skin cancer

Banky W elated after undergoing 4th successful surgery for skin cancer

Diddy accused of sexual assault again by Crystal McKinney in new lawsuit

Diddy accused of sexual assault again by Crystal McKinney in new lawsuit

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family

This is how Mádé Kútì balances coming from the Aníkúlápóo-Kútì family

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gnewzy returns with inspirational single Maneuver featuring Odumodu Blvck

After a harrowing kidnap ordeal, Gnewzy returns with inspirational single 'Maneuver' featuring Odumodu Blvck

Senate President Akpabio meets Afrobeats star Davido in Abuja

Senate President Akpabio meets Davido, pledges support for the Entertainment Industry

Muyiwa Awoniyi

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits