ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

She was in high spirits - Minister updates Nigerians on abused female soldier

Nurudeen Shotayo

The female soldier accused, in a viral video, a colonel and two other senior officers of subjecting her to stigmatisation, intimidation and sexual harassment.

She was in high spirits - Minister declares after visiting abused female soldier [Twitter:@BarrUjuKennedy]
She was in high spirits - Minister declares after visiting abused female soldier [Twitter:@BarrUjuKennedy]

Recommended articles

According to the minister, the soldier is under observation of officers from both the Nigerian Army and the Ministry of Women Affairs while currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Kennedy-Ohanenye shared the update in a post on her X, former Twitter, account on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Ruth's matter gained widespread attention after she appeared in a video that later went viral, accusing a colonel and two other senior officers of subjecting her to stigmatisation, intimidation, and sexual harassment.

ADVERTISEMENT

She asserted that the colonel made her life a living hell and halted her February 2023 salary after she rejected his advances.

The female soldier added that she reported the incident to higher authorities, but her grievances were purportedly dismissed as the colonel labelled her as mentally ill.

The minister wrote: “In keeping with my earlier resolve, I was at the facility where the female soldier, Ruth Ogunleye, is undergoing rehabilitation earlier this week.

“Aside from the noticeable improvement from my last visit to her, she was in high spirits and we interacted cordially.

“I am impressed and must commend the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for the top-notch care and attention given to her by the Army through the deployment of their personnel to the facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On our own part, the ministry also deployed a desk officer to monitor her recovery in keeping with our mandate to promote the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian women.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

She was in high spirits - Minister updates Nigerians on abused female soldier

She was in high spirits - Minister updates Nigerians on abused female soldier

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Double your efforts against Cameroon, Obi charges Super Eagles

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Don’t remove discount on public transport, Accord Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

Nigerians call for caution over 'no gree for anybody' slang

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

We are on trail of Lagos PDP chairman abductors — Ogun Police

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Troops engage in fierce battle with Taraba bandits, recover weapons

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Gunmen kidnap Abia university Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

Lottery Fund sets pace to actualise Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

If you worry me, I will visit your matter - Daniel Bwala warns Obi supporters

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Supreme Court judgment: Police arrest 38 protesters in Nasarawa [PG]

Police arrest 38 for protesting Supreme Court judgment on Nasarawa election

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso [Twitter:Gwazo] [Kano Govt]

Sanusi: Kano emirate balkanisation will be revisited - Kwankwaso

Ibadan explosion [Vanguard News]

Minister visits Ibadan explosion victims at UCH, delivers Tinubu's message