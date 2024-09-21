Tinubu's sons, Seyi, Yinka visit borno, mobilise 50 medics to support flood victims

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a flood submerged Maiduguri on September 10, following the collapse of spillways at the Alau dam.

The ravaging floods submerged residential quarters and farmlands cut off roads and displaced thousands of households in the ancient city.

Tinubu stated this during a sympathy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum, on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said that 50 medical personnel drawn from the North-East states had been deployed to assist the overstretched medical team in the state.

“They are already on the ground, and they will remain with you for the next few days to help stabilise the situation”.

Tinubu said the team in collaboration with the Noella Foundation donated medical supplies, food and non-food items to cater for 50,000 children and adults affected by the disaster.

“This is just the beginning Your Excellency. I want to assure you that more help is on its way.

“As we speak, we are still mobilising additional resources to support the recovery until every displaced person in the state has been given the opportunity to start their lives,” he said.

He said the gesture was in response to President Tinubu’s call to support the victims, and lauded the resilience of the people and the leadership being provided by the governor in addressing the challenges.

Responding, Zulum, who appreciated the show of love and support from Tinubu and his associates, assured of judicious utilisation of the support for maximum impact on the beneficiaries.

He also commended the president and the First Lady Remi Tinubu, for their support to the victims of the flood disaster.

“We remain grateful to the President and First Lady for their show of concern and support.

“Tell the President that the people of Borno highly appreciate him and are 100 per cent with him,” Zulum said.

