Governor Seyi Makinde says his administration has nothing to do with the delay in the burial of his predecessor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died on Thursday, June 25, 2020, and was buried on Sunday, June 28, 2020. According to Islamic burial rites, he was supposed to have been buried hours after his death.

But there were allegations that the Oyo State Government disagreed with the family of the late ex-governor over burial plans.

The source, who spoke to ThePunch said since Ajimobi’s death was announced on Thursday, Governor Seyi Makinde has not called any member of the family either by phone or made any physical contact.

Reacting to the allegation, Oyo State Government in a statement by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor on Saturday, said it is not responsible for the delayed burial.

The late ex-governor was buried on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his residence in Ibadan. (Premium Times)

Taiwo said the family of the deceased had sought approval to bury Ajimobi on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, but the request was denied because the land was under litigation.

He added that Governor Seyi Makinde allowed the late former governor to be buried at his Oluyole Estate residence, even though it’s against the established land use rule in Oyo State.

The statement reads, “In view of the intense enquiries from news media organisations regarding the perceived delay in burying the late former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Oyo State Government wishes to place on record that there is no truth in the rumour making the rounds that the burial is being delayed by the state government,” he said.

“The rumour, which is being deliberately spread to give the state government a bad name and to play undue politics with the dead, initially came by the way of social media gossip, which gained traction to attract the attention of traditional media outfits.

“Several media outfits reached out to the Media Office of the Governor of Oyo State to make enquiries on this barefaced lie on Saturday.

Late former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi and his successor, Engineer Seyi Makinde (Yes Magazine)

“Let it be stated clearly that the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has played no role at all in causing any delay whatsoever regarding the burial of his immediate predecessor, Senator Ajimobi.

“The truth of the matter is that the family, through a proxy, approached the state government and sought approval to bury the late governor on a plot of land at Agodi GRA, which is currently under litigation. Incidentally, it was the same former Governor Ajimobi who instituted the legal action.

“Governor Seyi Makinde had no choice than to state the facts as they are to the emissaries and turn down the request.

“Governor Makinde, however, against the established land use rule in Oyo State, gave approval that the family can bury the late governor in his Oluyole Estate residence.

“It is to be noted that the rules guiding land use in Government Reservation Areas (GRA) forbid the burial of bodies in such locations as Oluyole Estate and Agodi GRA.

“Let us also put on record that whereas the family did not follow the laid down protocols in passing information on the sickness and eventual demise of Senator Ajimobi, Governor Makinde overlooked all that and directed the full cooperation of the government with the family on this matter.

“It can only amount to a wicked lie to insinuate that the incumbent government in Oyo State attempted to obstruct the burial of the immediate past governor.”

The late former governor was buried on Sunday at his resident amid tight security.