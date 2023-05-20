The sports category has moved to a new website.

Seun Kuti crowned 'General Overseer' by cellmates, leads prayer sessions

Nurudeen Shotayo

Seun Kuti now leads prayer sessions in the cell after being ordained by his fellow inmates as their spiritual head.

Seun Kuti speaks on music, religion, politics and Fela in this feature article (Pan African Music)
Seun Kuti speaks on music, religion, politics and Fela in this feature article (Pan African Music)

It'd be recalled that Seun was remanded in Panti on the orders of the Yaba Chief Magistrate Court over offences bothering on the assault of a police officer.

The controversial Afrobeats artiste had been caught in a video that went viral, dishing out a hot slap to a hapless officer who was decked in police uniform.

The incident, which was greeted by mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, happened on Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

Pulse reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, swiftly ordered the immediate arrest of the singer. However, Seun, accompanied by his lawyers and family representatives showed up at the Ikeja police command on Monday, May 15, 2023, to submit himself to the authorities.

He was arrested, handcuffed, and subsequently remanded by the Sabo, Yaba Chief Magistrate Court following arraignment on Tuesday. Seun was then locked in a cell with other suspected criminals after the conclusion of preliminary interrogations.

According to a Vanguard report, Seun's arrival in the cell was met with strong resistance by the older inmates who initially rejected him.

The drama reportedly ensued after the leader of the inmates, speaking in a hoarse, deep baritone voice, ordered the Afrobeats star to remain on his feet. This was followed by a protest by the inmates who banged on their metal protective door, asking that Seun should be taken out of the cell.

As the uproar gained strength, Seun, sensing an imminent danger as the police guards played onlookers, was forced to negotiate peace with his cellmates.

Vanguard claimed the artist pledged an N25,000 gift to his fellow inmates and was asked to redeem it without any delay. He called for a phone and put a call through to his wife who quickly brought the money which was handed to the cell leader.

It was after this that the inmates accepted him and provided a space for him to sit. The inmates later conferred on Seun the General Overseer title and handed him a copy of the Bible for equal measure.

By that virtue, the Afrobeats singer now leads the inmates in prayer sessions whenever the need arises and they would chorus his new title: GO, GO!

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

