Senatorial aspirant, bodyguard remanded in prison for alleged murder

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the first defendant, Ilaka, is a Senatorial aspirant in Oyo Central under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections.

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting at Ibadan on Wednesday ordered the remand of one Oyebisi Ilaka, 57, and his bodyguard, Temitayo Alamiyo, 45, at Agodi Federal Prison for allegedly causing the death of three persons.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Jejelola Ogunbona, ordered the remand of  the duo when the prove  of evidence was submitted to the court.

Mr Abiodun Abdulraheem, the Counsel to the defendants, urged the court to grant his client bail as first defendant had a medical history of hypertension.

But Ogunbona ordered that the defendants be remanded at Agodi Prison pending the outcome of the case file from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

“The first defendant, Ilaka, should be given free access to see doctor while in prison for the sake of his hypertension according to his lawyer’s plea,”  Ogunbona directed.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 18 for mention.

Ilaka and Alamiyo were in court on a five-count charge of conspiracy, causing death, attempt to kill, conspiracy with one another and unlawful possession of pump action rifle.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Matthew Ojeah, had told the court that Ilaka and Alamiyo allegedly conspired to commit felony and attempted murder.

Ojeah said that Alamiyo, on Sept. 8, attempted to cause the death of Toheeb Olanrewaju, 20, Modinat Adeyemi, 55, and Tijani Lateef, 35, by shooting them with pump action gun.

“Alamiyo was alleged to have also unlawfully attempted to kill one Isiaka Afolabi, 47, by shooting him with pump action gun in the right eye and unlawful possession of pump action rifle,” said Ojeah.

He said the offence was committed on Sept.8 at about 4.00 p.m. at Alaafin of Oyo’s palace, Oyo.

Ojeah said the offence is punishable under Sections 319, 320 and 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State,  2000.

He said it also contravened Section 3 and 6 (b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap RII, Vol.14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

