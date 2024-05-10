Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Katung made the call when he visited the Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State to condole them over last Sunday’s attack on the community, during which six people were killed and seven injured by bandits during a wedding party.

Katung believed that the open prosecution of bandits would expose their identities to the public and serve as a deterrent to others. The lawmaker commended youths of the community for their bravery in apprehending one of the suspected attackers and called on security operatives to fish out the masterminds of the unprovoked attack and bring them to justice.

He cautioned community members against conniving with bandits to attack their community, saying nemesis will catch up with those who engage in such betrayal.

Also, the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos, prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and offered to pay the medical bills of those injured. He pledged to work with Katung to ensure that the request for the re-establishment of a military camp within the community is granted.

According to him, the re-establishment of a military camp will give the people of Ambe and four other communities the courage to go back to their farms. Earlier, the youth leader of Ambe, Micah Audi, lauded the lawmakers for identifying with the community in their moment of grief.