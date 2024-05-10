ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The open prosecution of bandits would expose their identities to the public and serve as a deterrent to others.

Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]
Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of PDP-Kaduna South [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

Katung made the call when he visited the Ambe community in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State to condole them over last Sunday’s attack on the community, during which six people were killed and seven injured by bandits during a wedding party.

Katung believed that the open prosecution of bandits would expose their identities to the public and serve as a deterrent to others. The lawmaker commended youths of the community for their bravery in apprehending one of the suspected attackers and called on security operatives to fish out the masterminds of the unprovoked attack and bring them to justice.

He cautioned community members against conniving with bandits to attack their community, saying nemesis will catch up with those who engage in such betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, Daniel Amos, prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and offered to pay the medical bills of those injured. He pledged to work with Katung to ensure that the request for the re-establishment of a military camp within the community is granted.

According to him, the re-establishment of a military camp will give the people of Ambe and four other communities the courage to go back to their farms. Earlier, the youth leader of Ambe, Micah Audi, lauded the lawmakers for identifying with the community in their moment of grief.

Audi also commended security personnel in the area for their professionalism in the discharge of their duties and expressed the hope that ongoing investigations would lead to the arrest of all those involved in the attack.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

₦80.2bn fraud: Court insists Yahaya Bello must appear in court

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

NANS takes stance on FG's planned cybersecurity levy

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

Alex Otti likens political parties to churches as PDP chieftains defect to APC in Abia

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

NCDC confirms 857 cases of lassa fever, 156 deaths across 28 States in Nigeria

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

Ogun Govt, NEMA compensate traders affected by Lafenwa market fire disaster

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

I'll deal with you even if you're VIPs - Wike warns Abuja land grabbers

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

House of Reps mourns Isa Dogonyaro's passing after brief illness

Aiyedatiwa vows unfailing payment of workers' salaries amid economic issues

Aiyedatiwa vows unfailing payment of workers' salaries amid economic issues

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Senator wants bandits trial to be open to serve as a deterrent to others

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Syringes [Healthline]

FG bans foreign syringes in hospitals, promotes NAFDAC-approved local procurement

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Sanwo-Olu vows to prevent Lekki from becoming another Apapa

Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

Emefiele's trial adjourned to May 9 to study additional proof of evidence

People crossing the highway [TGN]

You won't believe how many Lagosians were arrested in 1 year for crossing highways