Senator raises alarm as Cameroonian separatists invade Taraba community

The lawmaker who represented Taraba South at the National Assembly, alleged that the invaders had killed the village head of the community and other residents.

He said that the Manga community was located 20 kilometers from Kashimbila Dam.

He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of the community by the separatists.

“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly, our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum LGA houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their motive is yet unknown.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts yet unknown. The village has been razed down,” he said.