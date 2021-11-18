RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator raises alarm as Cameroonian separatists invade Taraba community

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha has expressed concern over alleged invasion of Manga community in Takum Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba by separatists from Southern Cameroon.

FILE: Ambazonia Military Forces pose for a photo during a patrol of the jungle in Southwest Cameroon. [thewhistler]
Bwacha said this when he raised a Point of Order during plenary on Wednesday.

The lawmaker who represented Taraba South at the National Assembly, alleged that the invaders had killed the village head of the community and other residents.

He said that the Manga community was located 20 kilometers from Kashimbila Dam.

He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of the community by the separatists.

“I rise this morning to draw the attention of our countrymen and particularly, our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum LGA houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their motive is yet unknown.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts yet unknown. The village has been razed down,” he said.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who presided over plenary thereafter called for a minute silence in honour of those killed by the separatists.

