Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

In a press statement released by his Legislative Assistant, Hassan Gajin Duguri, the lawmaker said he would not be cowed by “unfounded claims.”

Buba, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, described Governor Mohammed’s petition to President Bola Tinubu as “laughable and regrettable.”

He accused the governor of attacking the federal government while ignoring pressing issues in Bauchi State.

“Senator Buba has endured Governor Mohammed’s arrogance,” the statement read, adding that the governor orchestrated the withdrawal of Buba’s chieftaincy title and deployed political proxies to undermine him.

Responding to the governor’s allegation that Buba’s aide registered suspected bandits for Hajj, the senator clarified, “Senator Buba has no aide bearing the name Yahaya Ibrahim. Security services are responsible for screening Hajj pilgrims, and the senator had no role in any wrongdoing.”

Buba further accused Governor Mohammed of waging a “war against those questioning his leadership” and cited the governor’s history of turning against former President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).