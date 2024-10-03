ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Buba fires back at Bauchi Gov over banditry allegation

Bayo Wahab

Buba accused the governor of attacking the federal government while ignoring pressing issues in Bauchi State.

L-R: Senator Shehu Umar Buba of Bauchi South and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.
L-R: Senator Shehu Umar Buba of Bauchi South and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

In a press statement released by his Legislative Assistant, Hassan Gajin Duguri, the lawmaker said he would not be cowed by “unfounded claims.”

Buba, who chairs the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence, described Governor Mohammed’s petition to President Bola Tinubu as “laughable and regrettable.”

He accused the governor of attacking the federal government while ignoring pressing issues in Bauchi State.

“Senator Buba has endured Governor Mohammed’s arrogance,” the statement read, adding that the governor orchestrated the withdrawal of Buba’s chieftaincy title and deployed political proxies to undermine him.

Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Channels)
Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Channels) Pulse Nigeria

Responding to the governor’s allegation that Buba’s aide registered suspected bandits for Hajj, the senator clarified, “Senator Buba has no aide bearing the name Yahaya Ibrahim. Security services are responsible for screening Hajj pilgrims, and the senator had no role in any wrongdoing.”

Buba further accused Governor Mohammed of waging a “war against those questioning his leadership” and cited the governor’s history of turning against former President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As the Chairman of a key Senate Committee, Buba highlighted his work in counter-insurgency, poverty reduction, and infrastructural development, stressing that “no amount of blackmail” would derail progress in Bauchi State.

