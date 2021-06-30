Senator Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who fled the country in 2017 was extradited to Nigeria and re-arraigned at an Abuja court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Following his re-arraignment, Abaribe, who stood surety for him in 2017 has asked the Federal Government to apply caution and follow the rule of law in prosecuting the IPOB leader.

In a statement titled “Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe urges respect to fundamental human rights, adherence to rule of law”, the senator said it is the duty of the Federal Government to respect Kanu’s rights, adding that the IPOB leader is presumed innocent for now, until proven guilty.

Abaribe, who said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom also asked the government to consider Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights in handling Kanu’s case.

The statement reads in part; “The relevant section and charter presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts.

“For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Minority Leader, however, called for calm saying that the recent events presented ample opportunity for dialogue.