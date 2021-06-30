RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senator Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights

Authors:

bayo wahab

Abaribe asks the Federal Government to consider Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights in handling Kanu’s case.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ThisDay)
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (ThisDay)

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe has advised the Federal Government to ensure Nnamdi Kanu’s rights are protected and respected while his trial lasts.

Recommended articles

Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who fled the country in 2017 was extradited to Nigeria and re-arraigned at an Abuja court on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

Following his re-arraignment, Abaribe, who stood surety for him in 2017 has asked the Federal Government to apply caution and follow the rule of law in prosecuting the IPOB leader.

In a statement titled “Nnamdi Kanu: Abaribe urges respect to fundamental human rights, adherence to rule of law”, the senator said it is the duty of the Federal Government to respect Kanu’s rights, adding that the IPOB leader is presumed innocent for now, until proven guilty.

Abaribe, who said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom also asked the government to consider Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights in handling Kanu’s case.

The statement reads in part; “The relevant section and charter presuppose that the detainee should be humanely treated while in the custody of the state.

“What it means is that it is the duty of the government in this instance to protect him and ensure the respect of his fundamental human rights while his trial lasts.

“For now, it is trite law, that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The Minority Leader, however, called for calm saying that the recent events presented ample opportunity for dialogue.

He added that the events also offered the Federal Government an opportunity to address issues that seem to challenge the peace and unity of the country.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dabiri-Erewa condemns killing of Nigerian footballer in UK

Ganduje inaugurates free eye surgery in Kano

‘She is our student’, UNILAG breaks silence on Chidinma, Super TV CEO murder suspect

Senator Abaribe advises FG to respect Kanu’s rights

Reps to investigate alleged non-payment of army personnel allowances

Sanaria Vaccine trial results demonstrate unprecedented progress in worldwide battle against variant malaria parasites

Senate President Lawan ignores majority vote on EFCC Bill passage

Senegal seeks Nigeria’s expertise in counter-insurgency operation

71-year-old woman emerges best PhD graduate at UNILAG convocation