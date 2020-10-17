As #ENDSARS protests intensify across the country, the Senate has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to implement the demands of the protesting youths.

This was disclosed on Friday night by the spokesperson of the Senate, Dr Basiru Ajibola.

On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the Presidential Panel on the reform of the recently-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) approved the five-point demands put forward by the youths, who have been protesting against police brutality for more than a week.

The youths had demanded the release of all arrested protesters; justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

They also want increased salaries for police officers as well as the establishment of an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct.

Despite the efforts by government and business leaders to persuade them to leave the streets, the youths insisted they won’t stop protesting until the government implement their demands.

Speaking on the youths’ demands on Friday, Basiru said, their five points demands have been passed to the president.

He said, “Beyond legislative action is the need to take timeous executive action. For instance, stopping the SARS is an executive action because no law actually set up the SARS.

“The 5-point demand of the protesters has been passed to the presidential committee and they agreed to it and we are expecting implementation.

“In terms of implementation, it is faster for the executive arm of government to make implementation.”

The lawmaker representing Osun Central Senatorial District said the #ENDSARS protests which have led to traffic gridlock in some parts of the country are proof that the country’s security apparatus should be decentralised.