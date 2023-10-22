Senate to make electronic transmission of results mandatory in Electoral Act

According to a communiqué it issued at the end of its retreat in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa-Ibom State this weekend, the Senate said diaspora voting will be introduced into the Electoral Act from the next general elections in 2027.

The upper legislative chamber also said it has resolved to make electronic transmission of results mandatory in the amendment, including uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation.

The proposed amendments are aimed at addressing concerns raised by Nigerians after the election that brought President Bola Tinubu to power, which include agitation to allow Diaspora Nigerians to participate in the voting process.

Also, calls have grown to make electronic transmission of results from the BVAS machine right from the polling unit level a compulsory requirement.

Meanwhile, the 10th Senate also noted that it's high time for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be unbundled to improve its efficiency and effectiveness in the preparation and conduct of elections.

The communiqué stated, “Relating to the use of technology in elections, remove the ambiguity evident in Section 64 of the EA22. Also, make electronic transmission of results mandatory from the next general elections in 2027, including the uploading of polling unit-level results and result sheets used at different levels of result collation.

“Introduce diaspora voting, at least for presidential elections, to enable citizens to vote, especially those on essential service abroad, such as military, paramilitary, and other security personnel abroad, Embassy staff, and other citizens.