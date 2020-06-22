Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has on Sunday, June 21, 2020, asked service chiefs to sit up or get sacked.

Lawan issued the warning while speaking with reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the increasing rate of security issues in the country.

The Senate President said he believes in providing more resources for the security agencies and their heads to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]

He said, “I think we must tell ourselves the truth that the security situation in the country, especially in the northern part of the country, requires that we give much more resources to the security agencies.

“Those who are heading these agencies, especially the service chiefs, must sit up. In fact, we must have milestones and timelines on how we are going to deal with this. We can’t just go on without any time frame for dealing with these issues.

“If after we provide some supports and someone is found short of expectations, he should be shown the way out if he refuses to go. This is because the lives of Nigerians are so precious and therefore must be more important than any other considerations or sentiments.”