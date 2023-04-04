The sports category has moved to a new website.
Senate President condoles with Sen. Kalu over wife’s death

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senate president described the death as untimely and tragic and prayed Almighty God to comfort the Senator and his entire family.

President of the Senate, Ahmaad Lawan and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]
President of the Senate, Ahmaad Lawan and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. [Twitter/@SPNigeria]

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, on Monday in Abuja said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the death of the wife of the Senate Chief Whip.

The senate president described the death as untimely and tragic and prayed Almighty God to comfort the Senator and his entire family.

“I condole with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the tragic and untimely death of his wife.

“The death of a darling wife is traumatic and harrowing but we must accept the will of the Almighty.

“We further take consolation in the fact that she lived a virtuous life invested in the service of family, community and God.

“I extend my condolences to the government and people of Abia and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss,” Lawan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kalu confirmed the death of his wife in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday.

The chief whip said Ifeoma, who died at the age of 61, was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

