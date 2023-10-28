ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate leader cautions opposition parties against stampeding judiciary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bamidele commended the apex court for standing for the truth and truth alone amid ferocious, needless and relentless intimidation of judicial officers by the petitioners.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (left) and Senator Ali Ndume (right) [Tope Brown]
Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (left) and Senator Ali Ndume (right) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

Bamidele, who chaired the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters in the 9th National Assembly, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He chided opposition parties for dragging the judiciary into partisan politics in pursuit of their selfish interests against the collective interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.

While celebrating the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the apex court, Bamidele condemned the undue blackmailing of the judiciary even before the petitions of the opposition parties and their candidates were decided.

ADVERTISEMENT

He observed that the judiciary “is one of the most consistent, dependable and reliable democratic institutions that still stand for and with the oppressed in this federation.

” It is therefore amoral and immoral for any political actor or party to subject the judiciary to media trial rather than abiding by the rules of law.

“Judiciary has never been vilified in the recent history of this federation by petitioners who at different times benefitted tremendously from the independence and neutrality of the judiciary,” the senate leader said.

Bamidele said that the petitioners “claimed to have won the 2023 presidential elections during their separate world press conferences. But when they failed to prove their cases, they selfishly resorted to blackmailing the time-tested institutions, especially the judiciary."

He observed that the decisions of the appellate and apex courts “have clearly shown that the last elections were the most credible since the beginning of the Fourth Republic with the deployment of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, which the Independent National Electoral Commission used for the conduct of the elections."

ADVERTISEMENT

He, therefore, commended the apex court for standing for the truth and truth alone amid ferocious, needless and relentless intimidation of judicial officers by the petitioners, who trampled upon the national interest in the pursuit of their self-centric political agenda.

Now that the Judiciary has concluded all the presidential election petitions in favour of President Tinubu, Bamidele warned all political actors, interests and parties “to henceforth stop playing politics with the rule of law and the integrity of the judiciary.”

He, also, warned “against the perverse culture of stampeding the judiciary into partisan politics.

”As far as Nigeria is concerned, the judiciary remains an unbiased arbiter wholly committed to the dispensation of justice without regard to any ethnic, economic, political, or religious consideration.

“It is therefore unfair and uncalled to paint the judiciary, the only source of hope for the oppressed, black in the eyes of the whole world. This does not harm the judiciary alone but also portrays all of us, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, bad before the eyes of the whole world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is completely unacceptable! And it must be stopped.”

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva, APC’s appeals

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Sylva, APC’s appeals

Senate leader cautions opposition parties against stampeding judiciary

Senate leader cautions opposition parties against stampeding judiciary

Nigeria, other UN member states adopt Gaza resolution, call for humanitarian truce

Nigeria, other UN member states adopt Gaza resolution, call for humanitarian truce

Under 18s have no business drinking alcoholic beverages - Guinness Nigeria

Under 18s have no business drinking alcoholic beverages - Guinness Nigeria

Akpabio breaks 59-year-old jinx, elected into global executive committee of IPU

Akpabio breaks 59-year-old jinx, elected into global executive committee of IPU

APC Canada urges politicians to shun partisanship and support Tinubu’s agenda

APC Canada urges politicians to shun partisanship and support Tinubu’s agenda

Lagos govt inaugurates 2 agro-processing centres in Ikorodu

Lagos govt inaugurates 2 agro-processing centres in Ikorodu

FG establishes 7 CNG conversation centres

FG establishes 7 CNG conversation centres

'Non-representation of Southeast, Northcentral at Supreme Court dangerous'

'Non-representation of Southeast, Northcentral at Supreme Court dangerous'

Pulse Sports

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou: Cristiano Ronaldo leads celebrities in Saudi Arabia

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

Mikel names ex-Barcelona, Chelsea stars in his 5-a-side team, snubs Super Eagles players

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

‘It would be fantastic’ — Osimhen on Ballon d’Or dream

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport [Facebook:NDLEA]

Paris-bound ‘businessman’ excretes 93 wraps of heroin at Abuja airport