RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The development occurred after it considered a bill to amend the 2021 appropriation act.

Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]
Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

The senate has extended the implementation of the 2021 budget from March 31 to May 31, 2022.

Recommended articles

The development occurred after it considered a bill to amend the 2021 appropriation act.

The bill, sponsored by Yahaya Abdullahi, senate leader, was read during plenary on Tuesday, April 05, 2022, for the first, second, and third time after the suspension of Rule 78(1).

Leading debate on the bill, Abdullahi said the appropriation act in the past was passed mid-year, with its implementation usually extended to the following year.

In previous appropriation act, these extensions were usually covered by a clause,” he said.

The clause is in line with the provisions of section 318 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the act runs for a period of 12 months, starting from the date it comes into effect.”

He observed that clause 12 of the provisions of section 318 of the constitution provided that the 12-month period started from the first day of January to December 31, 2021.

He said the 2022 appropriation act was amended to extend the implementation from December 31, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

He added that the extension of the budget period became imperative because of the need to complete ongoing projects.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

2023: Okowa believes PDP will chase APC out of Presidency

2023: Okowa believes PDP will chase APC out of Presidency

How I will improve security when I become president- Moghalu

How I will improve security when I become president- Moghalu

Okowa congratulates Olu of Warri at 38

Okowa congratulates Olu of Warri at 38

PDP throws open 2023 presidential ticket to all zones

PDP throws open 2023 presidential ticket to all zones

2023: Fayose resigns from PDP zoning committee to run for president

2023: Fayose resigns from PDP zoning committee to run for president

Insecurity: Governors to hold emergency meeting with house of assembly speakers

Insecurity: Governors to hold emergency meeting with house of assembly speakers

2023: Obaseki, Okowa back Saraki, Tambuwal on consensus PDP presidential candidate

2023: Obaseki, Okowa back Saraki, Tambuwal on consensus PDP presidential candidate

Tinubu visits el-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Tinubu visits el-Rufai, donates N50m to victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack

Trending

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack identified so far

Kaduna train attack: 'We warned that lives would be lost' - Amaechi

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Abba Kyari rejects food offered to him in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari [Instagram/@abbakyari75]

Why FG rejected Amaechi’s N3.7bn security proposal for Abuja-Kaduna railway

Kaduna train attack: Amaechi begs Nigerians to donate money for victims. [channelstv]