Senate denies claims of setting its salaries, receiving special funds from Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate described the allegations as sordid and telltale assertions.

Senate Spokesman, Sen. Yemi Adaramodu, in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, described the allegations as "sordid and telltale assertions.”

“The Nigerian Senate is petrified by the tattling story of determining its own salaries and receiving a special fiscal package from the Presidency.

“This was amplified during a visit of a group of the House of Representatives members to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“To straighten the records, the Senate receives only the salary allocated constitutionally by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC).

“We challenge anyone who is privileged, either in qualified or absolute position to bring forth any contrary fact.”

Adaramodu said that the senators or the National Assembly do not and cannot fix their salaries. Any suggestions contrary is uncharitable. It’s only an attempt to crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy.

“It is pertinent to inform the unsuspecting public that no senator has received any monetary patronage from the Presidency.

“The mischievously touted consistency projects are not for the legislators. They are only suggested and nominated by the legislators in accordance with the practice in other democracies worldwide.

“While the executive arm awards the contracts to qualified contractors and ensures the implementation of the projects through its respective ministries and agencies.

“The amount varies depending on the number of constituencies in each state of the federation.

“It’s merely a contribution to the federal budget to ensure that every nook and cranny of Nigeria feels federal presence.

“We are actually in a season of political pontificating when irreverent scaremongering takes prominence.”

Adaramodu said further that the 10th Senate was a responsible and responsive chamber and, hence would not do anything that could harm the economy and growth of Nigeria.

“It thus receives only what the relevant agency of government constitutionally allocates to it. And would never solicit for extra ludicrous perks from the other arms of government.”

