Senate confirms Tinubu's nominee Musa Aliyu as ICPC Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aliyu, currently the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Jigawa said that he initiated far-reaching judicial reforms as the Attorney General of Jigawa since September 2019.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Senate Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele (APC-Ekiti) at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of Aliyu for appointment as ICP Chairman.

He said the request was in accordance with Section 3 (6) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Establishment Act, 2000.

He also urged the Senate to consider Tinubu’s request to confirm the appointment of Saka Suleiman and Prof. Gaji Dantata as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.

He said the request was in accordance with the provisions of Section 154 (1) and (3) and paragraph 12 (f) of Part 1 to the Third Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

Before their screening, the Senate suspended its rule to allow the admittance of the nominees and other guests into the chamber.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Abdullahi Gumel led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, the nominees gave highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences.

The senate thereafter confirmed the appointment of Prof. Gaji Dantata and Saka Suleiman as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) representing Kano and Kwara.

Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau , who presided over plenary in his remarks said their appointment was a call to service.

He urged them not to disappoint the President and Nigerians while urging them to bring their best to the service of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria
