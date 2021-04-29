RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate confirms Justice Abdullahi as Chief Judge FCT High Court

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi, as the Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi, the new Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. [Daily Post]
The confirmation of Abdullahi’s nomination followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during plenary.

In the presentation of the committee Chairman, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Abdullahi was found to have demonstrated sufficient knowledge and full grasp of the law, in response to questions put to him on the independence of the judiciary.

He said that the appointment of the nominee satisfied the requirements of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended.

“Hon. Justice Salisu Abdullahi has a wide range of experience, comportment, exposure and possesses the requisite leadership qualities of a Judicial Officer, to effectively superintend over a court of such magnitude and complexity.

“He can exercise restraint and uphold the dignity of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja, and the litigants in the discharge of his official functions,” he said.

He added that there was no petition or adverse report against the nomination of the nominee, as the chief judge of the high court of the FCT.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had, on April 20, requested the senate to confirm the nominee as the substantive Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

According to the president, the request was made pursuant to Section 256(1) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

NAN reports that Abdullahi was appointed the acting Chief Judge of the FCT High Court on Jan. 6, a position he held until his appointment by Buhari in a substantive capacity.

