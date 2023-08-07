Senate confirms 45 nominees, defers El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s confirmation
The ministerial nomination of Nasir El-Rufai and two others is yet to be confirmed.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the end of the screening of the ministerial nominees on Monday, August 7, 2023, said 45 nominees were confirmed.
With names of three nominees missing on the list of confirmed nominees, Akpabio said, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.
Below is the full list of confirmed nominees:
Ekperikpe Ekpo : Akwa Ibom State
Heineken Lokpobri : Bayelsa State
Betta Edu : Cross River State
John Enoh : Cross River State
Abubakar Momoh : Edo State
Nyesom Wike : Rivers State
Tahir Mamman : Adamawa State
Yusuf Maitama Tuggar : Bauchi State
Ali Pate : Bauchi State
Abubakar Kyari : Borno State
Alkali Ahmed Saidu : Gombe State
Uba Maigari Ahmadu : Taraba State
Ibrahim Geidam : Yobe State
Mohamed Badaru : Jigawa State
Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure : Kano State
Abdullahi T. Gwarzo : Kano State
Ahmad Dangiwa : Katsina State
Hanatu Musawa : Katsina State
Yusuf Tanko Sununu : Kebbi State
Atiku Bagudu : Kebbi State
Bello M. Goronyo : Sokoto State
Bello Matawalle : Zamfara State
Nkiruka Onyejiocha : Abia State
Uju Ohaneye : Anambra State
David Umahi : Ebonyi State
Uche Nnaji : Enugu State
Doris Uzoka : Imo State
Dele Alake : Ekiti State
Tunji Alausa : Lagos State
Lola Ade-John : Lagos State
Isiak Salako : Ogun State
Bosun Tijjani : Ogun State
Olawale Edun : Ogun State
Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo : Ondo: State
Adegboyega Oyetola : Osun State
Adebayo Adelabu : Oyo State
Joseph Utsev : Benue State
Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo : FCT
Shuaibu A. Audu : Kogi State
Lateef Fagbemi : Kwara State
Imaan S. Ibrahim : Nasarawa State
Mohammed Idris : Niger State
Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi : Niger State
Simon Lalong : Plateau State
Festus Keyamo : Delta State.
