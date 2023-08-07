ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms 45 nominees, defers El-Rufai, Okotete, Danladi’s confirmation

Bayo Wahab

The ministerial nomination of Nasir El-Rufai and two others is yet to be confirmed.

Secondary chamber of the Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio at the end of the screening of the ministerial nominees on Monday, August 7, 2023, said 45 nominees were confirmed.

With names of three nominees missing on the list of confirmed nominees, Akpabio said, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Abubakar Sani Danladi (Taraba) and Stella Okotete (Delta) were awaiting security clearance.

Below is the full list of confirmed nominees:

Ekperikpe Ekpo : Akwa Ibom State

Heineken Lokpobri : Bayelsa State

Betta Edu : Cross River State

John Enoh : Cross River State

Abubakar Momoh : Edo State

Nyesom Wike : Rivers State

Tahir Mamman : Adamawa State

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar : Bauchi State

Ali Pate : Bauchi State

Abubakar Kyari : Borno State

Alkali Ahmed Saidu : Gombe State

Uba Maigari Ahmadu : Taraba State

Ibrahim Geidam : Yobe State

Mohamed Badaru : Jigawa State

Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure : Kano State

Abdullahi T. Gwarzo : Kano State

Ahmad Dangiwa : Katsina State

Hanatu Musawa : Katsina State

Yusuf Tanko Sununu : Kebbi State

Atiku Bagudu : Kebbi State

Bello M. Goronyo : Sokoto State

Bello Matawalle : Zamfara State

Nkiruka Onyejiocha : Abia State

Uju Ohaneye : Anambra State

David Umahi : Ebonyi State

Uche Nnaji : Enugu State

Doris Uzoka : Imo State

Dele Alake : Ekiti State

Tunji Alausa : Lagos State

Lola Ade-John : Lagos State

Isiak Salako : Ogun State

Bosun Tijjani : Ogun State

Olawale Edun : Ogun State

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo : Ondo: State

Adegboyega Oyetola : Osun State

Adebayo Adelabu : Oyo State

Joseph Utsev : Benue State

Zaphaniah Bitrus Jisalo : FCT

Shuaibu A. Audu : Kogi State

Lateef Fagbemi : Kwara State

Imaan S. Ibrahim : Nasarawa State

Mohammed Idris : Niger State

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi : Niger State

Simon Lalong : Plateau State

Festus Keyamo : Delta State.

