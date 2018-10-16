news

Nigerian Senate in its plenary offered a two-minute moment of silence in honour of the deceased aid worker, Hauwa Liman, killed by Boko Haram.

The deputy senate president, Ike Ekwerenmadu, raised the motion In the plenary on Tuesday 16 October.

After a debate on the issue, the Senate resolved to pay official condolence visits to the families of the deceased.

Senate also called on the Federal Government, through its security agencies to do whatever necessary to guarantee the freedom of both Leah Sharibu and other surviving hostages of the ICRC being held by the insurgents.

Speaking on the resolution the senate president, Bukola Saraki said; "Distinguished Colleagues, irrespective of the decision that we have taken, I believe that our committees on defence and security, as part of their own responsibilities should engage with the security agencies to find out if there are other issues that need to be addressed in order to prevent such reoccurrences,”.

Hauwa Liman executed

A faction of Boko Haram known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) executed Hauwa Liman on Monday 15 of October..

The ICRC staff was kidnapped in March 2018, alongside others at the Rann camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno by the terrorists.