ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate blocks motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Nurudeen Shotayo

The motion seeking to release Kanu was roundly rejected by lawmakers in the upper legislative chamber.

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

Recommended articles

The Senate resolution during plenary on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, followed a motion moved by Senator Osita Izunaso, All Progressives Congress (Imo West), and co-sponsored by all other senators from the South-East region.

Titled 'Condemning the disruptive nature of sit-at-home Demonstrations in south-east Nigeria,' the motion sought an end to the sit-at-home menace ordered and enforced by gunmen in the region.

Izunaso reminded his colleagues that thousands of innocent lives had been lost since the introduction of the sit-at-home measure while properties worth over a trillion naira had been destroyed, prompting a mass exodus of investors from the Southeast

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “The sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South-East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines and income is reduced, affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

“The “sit-at-home” protests disrupt the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress. And such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development; Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have a severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the well-being and safety of the general population living in the South-East.”

It'd be recalled that in 2021, IPOB introduced sit-at-home in the Sout-East every Monday as a form of civil disobedience to protest the continued detention of Kanu.

Though the central command of the separatist group has announced the suspension of the order, Finland-based and Kanu's self-acclaimed disciple, Simon Ekpa, has continued to bark out orders for enforcement of the action in the region.

Meanwhile, the Senate, in its resolution, condemned the instigation of killings and other disturbances in the South-East by Ekpa and ordered the next foreign minister and relevant stakeholders, to carry out a thorough investigation as well as bring other sponsors of the act to book.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Red Chamber turned down the request urging the federal government to explore a political solution to resolve Kanu's matter following his continued detention by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate blocks motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Senate blocks motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

DSS condemns brawl with prison officials over Emefiele, orders probe

I need more time - Tinubu begs labour to shelve planned strike

I need more time - Tinubu begs labour to shelve planned strike

My father won't fail Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu

My father won't fail Nigerians, Seyi Tinubu

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues