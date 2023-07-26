ADVERTISEMENT
Senate condemns South-East sit-at-home, seeks extradition of Simon Ekpa

Ima Elijah

The purpose of this investigation is to identify and bring to justice all individuals and groups involved in sponsoring these disruptive acts.

Simon Ekpa.
The sit-at-home orders have been enforced by a faction of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across five South-East states, namely Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Abia, and Ebonyi.

The illegal order, which has been in effect since 2021, aims to exert pressure on the authorities for the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) and facing charges related to terrorism.

During a Senate session held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, members expressed their concerns about the detrimental effects of the sit-at-home protests on the region's economy and citizens' welfare.

In response, they resolved to invite the incoming Minister of Foreign Affairs and other relevant stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The purpose of this investigation is to identify and bring to justice all individuals and groups involved in sponsoring these disruptive acts.

Enugu State, one of the affected states, has particularly suffered severe economic losses due to the regular Monday sit-at-home protests. Governor Peter Mbah reported that the state is losing over ₦10 billion every Monday as businesses remain shut and economic activities are paralysed.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

