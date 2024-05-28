ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator alleged that the apex bank did not consult with relevant stakeholders, including labour unions, before the exercise.

Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]
Senator Ned Nwoko [Premium Times Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Nwoko told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that the sack was “too hasty”, hence the need to probe the circumstances around it.

He alleged that the apex bank did not consult with relevant stakeholders, including labour unions, before the exercise.

“The Senate should mandate its committees on Employment, Labour and Productivity, as well as that of Public Service Matters, to investigate the terminations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The committees should focus on the rationale behind the action, compliance with labour laws, and the broader socio-economic impact of the exercise,” he said.

Nwoko explained further: “Between March 15 and April 11, 2024, the CBN sacked 117 staff members.

“On May 24, the CBN sacked an additional 200 staff members, bringing the total number to 317.

“From my findings, those mostly affected were directors, deputy directors, assistant directors, principal managers, senior managers and some lower workers.

“The letters issued to the affected staff, including one dated May 24, from the Human Resources Department, cited the need to reorganise the organisation for effective operations, as the reason for the sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The letter had no further details. It did not offer specific reasons for the dismissal of each staff member.”

Nwoko expressed fears that the principles of fairness and justice might have been compromised in the exercise. He opined that the “sudden termination will hurt the economic stability of the workers’ families”.

Efforts to obtain CBN’s reaction to Nwoko’s claims proved abortive, but a top source, pleading anonymity, confirmed that some workers of the apex were recently laid off, but declined further details.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Gov Sani inaugurates new secondary school, plans for 50 more in Kaduna

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Sen Nwoko wants Senate to probe sack of 317 CBN workers

Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

Keyamo declares war against touts at international airports in Nigeria

You weren’t a better president  —  APC lambasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu

You weren’t a better president  —  APC lambasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu

Kogi govt vows to punish principals who charge fees to sabotage free education policy

Kogi govt vows to punish principals who charge fees to sabotage free education policy

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Bayero sent out of palace as court orders him to stop parading himself as Emir

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Army confirms reopening of Abuja Banex Plaza

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to revive cargo flight operations - Keyamo

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Nigerians' hope about national carrier crushed as FG suspends Nigeria Air indefinitely

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Tinubu and DSS [Pulse.ng]

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Prince Babalola Adebomi [Vanguard]

Court sends Ekiti monarch-elect to detention over certificate forgery

Nigerians slams Makinde after celebrating daughter's graduation from Yale [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale