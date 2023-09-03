ADVERTISEMENT
Sen. Ashafa mourns ex-Lagos commissioner for Housing, Bosun Jeje

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ashafa extended his prayers for the Jeje family, seeking solace and strength from Almighty Allah to endure the difficult period.

Late Bosun Jeje. [NAN]
Late Bosun Jeje. [NAN]

Ashafa, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, made this known in his condolence message in Lagos on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Jeje was the former Lagos state commissioner for housing during ex-governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration.

Ashafa, the immediate past senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, expressed his condolences to the grieving family and the entire Lagos state All Progressives Congress (APC) community.

He described Jeje as more than just a colleague but also a brother and friend.

“The late Jeje, a multifaceted individual, was known for his contributions to public service as a lawyer, banker, philanthropist, and businessman.

“His legacy was prominently marked by his tenure as a commissioner where he showcased his expertise and dedication in addressing the housing challenges faced by the people of Lagos state.

“Bosun was a decent gentleman and a technocrat who dedicated his life to the betterment of our dear state, Lagos. He was a dependable ally, always working toward the progress of Lagos state.”

In this time of grief and loss, Ashafa extended his prayers for the Jeje family, seeking solace and strength from Almighty Allah to endure the difficult period.

He joined mourners to offer prayers for the eternal repose of Bosun Jeje’s soul.

NAN recalls that Jeje was laid to rest at the Ikoyi Cemetery in Lagos on Saturday evening.

News Agency Of Nigeria

