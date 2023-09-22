ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

News Agency Of Nigeria
Nigerian police officers (Credit: Guardian)
Nigerian police officers (Credit: Guardian)

According to reports, armed security personnel are particularly stationed at the premises of the State High Courts, venue of the judgement.

Recommended articles

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who moved round Jos, reports that security personnel were stationed in key locations. NAN also reports that armed security personnel were particularly stationed at the premises of the State High Courts, venue of the judgement.

DSP Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state’s command, said that deployment of personnel was to ensure security of lives and property.

ADVERTISEMENT

”This is to ensure that the existing peace in the state is not tempered with in any way.

”We are not interested in politics, but to ensure that the peace we are currently enjoying in the state is sustained.

”So, this deployment is not to intimidate anyone, but to ensure nobody take laws into their hands,” he said.

NAN also reports litigants and their lawyers arrived the tribunal venue as early as 8a.m. NAN reports that the judgment is in a petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Nentawe Yiltwatda.

The petition challenges the victory of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in the March 18 election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A new Nigeria is possible - Uzodimma

A new Nigeria is possible - Uzodimma

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Nigeria is lucky to have First Lady at this crucial time - Omo-Agege

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Corps member renovates classes, gives free uniforms to 300 students in Jigawa

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

Security presence intensifies in Jos as tribunal delivers judgment

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

CCD laments exclusion of PWDs in governmental appointments

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

FCT-MPWB advises intending pilgrims to deposit ₦4.5m

BREAKING: Police speaks on teargas incident during MohBad's candlelight procession

BREAKING: Police speaks on teargas incident during MohBad's candlelight procession

Adamawa Govt begins vaccination against cervical cancer on Sept.25

Adamawa Govt begins vaccination against cervical cancer on Sept.25

Petrol price increases to ₦626.70 in August - NBS

Petrol price increases to ₦626.70 in August - NBS

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu