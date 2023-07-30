Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the operation was undertaken by troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion.

The battalion operates in 6 Division Area of Responsibility at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Nwachukwu stated that the operation was in continuation of the sustained effort to deny oil thieves the freedom of action and to protect the oil sector from economic saboteurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the sting operation on Saturday followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

He explained that the troops stormed the site and discovered 35 modular ovens used for illegal oil refining; three fabricated reservoirs; 30 dugout reservoirs and 75 galvanised pipes.

“The operatives have since clamped down on the illegal refining site.