ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

News Agency Of Nigeria

The military explained that the sting operation on Saturday followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta. [guardian]
Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta. [guardian]

Recommended articles

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, stated on Sunday in Abuja that the operation was undertaken by troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion.

The battalion operates in 6 Division Area of Responsibility at Owahwa community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

Nwachukwu stated that the operation was in continuation of the sustained effort to deny oil thieves the freedom of action and to protect the oil sector from economic saboteurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the sting operation on Saturday followed a surveillance report on the activities of illegal oil refiners in the area.

He explained that the troops stormed the site and discovered 35 modular ovens used for illegal oil refining; three fabricated reservoirs; 30 dugout reservoirs and 75 galvanised pipes.

“The operatives have since clamped down on the illegal refining site.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to continue to support on-going anti-oil theft operations by reporting suspected illicit refining and illegal bunkering in their areas to security agencies,’’ Nwachukwu stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions