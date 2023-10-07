ADVERTISEMENT
Security operatives rescue kidnapped priest, 3 others, recover guns in Anambra

News Agency Of Nigeria

DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, made the disclosure in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

Ikenga said the rescue was activated by its team, Forward Operating Base (FOB), comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu.

He said in a well-coordinated operation, the team stormed the insurgents’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area and rescued the victims.

The statement stated that three suspects were arrested during the operation, nine vehicles and three Pump Action guns, stolen camouflage uniforms and a Biafra flag were recovered.

Ikenga said that several phones, flash drives and SIM cards, which could aid the comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the offenders were also found.

He said that the gang had been responsible for the spate of abductions in Orumba North and South as well as parts of the Aguata council area in recent times.

He said the abducted victims were all kidnapped in October, stating that the raid on the insurgents’ camp followed months of diligent, painstaking intelligence gathering and investigation which led to uncovering the criminals’ hideout.

The PPRO noted further that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Aderemi Adeoye, ordered and coordinated the operation, and praised all the service personnel and vigilante men involved for their professionalism which ensured no life was lost.

The statement noted the commendation of the operatives by Prof. Charles Soludo, Anambra Governor and his assurance to continue to support all services involved in joint security operations across the state.

